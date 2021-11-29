Skip to main content
'We Go Again' - Hudson-Odoi Fires Message to Chelsea Squad Ahead of Watford Clash

Author:

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has sent a message to his squad, insisting they bounce back from disappointing Manchester United draw when they face Watford on Wednesday.

The Blues drew 1-1 with Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, despite dominating the play for the majority of the game.

Thomas Tuchel's boys don't have long to sulk however, as they are set to face Watford on Wednesday evening in their next league encounter.

imago1008270974h

Speaking after the game, Hudson-Odoi explained that despite his disappointment at the result, his team must bounce back ready for Watford.

"It was just the last bit in the box really," the 21-year-old told the official Chelsea website. "We did everything else really well.

"Our build-up play was good, even around the box at times, but it was just the last bit that we missed and scoring that goal that we needed.

Read More

"It was disappointing not to get it but we have to recover, reflect on the game and go again on Wednesday to try to get the win."

imago1008330645h

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted that despite being happy with how his side performed, they can certainly improve.

"This is can happen," he said after the game. "We don't want it to happen and we try hard to get the reward for performances like this.

"But I am absolutely happy with what the players put in. We created chances, had deliveries, had a huge amount of shots. Can we take them better? Yes."

