'We Have a Lot More to Fight for' - Chelsea Star Christian Pulisic Outlines Plans for Upcoming Campaign

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has set out his side's targets for the new season.

The 22-year-old endured a difficult 2020/21 campaign as he was often in and out of the starting XI owing to his injury struggles during the past year, as he registered six goals and four assists in 43 appearances across all competitions last term.

However, he played a key role in his side's showings in the business end of the season, as the Blues sealed a fourth-place finish in the Premier League and won their first Champions League title since 2012.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Previewing the 2021/22 season during his appearance on 'The Crack' podcast on YouTube, the USA international said: "(Thomas) Tuchel always has the same intensity.

"There was no feeling that we had just won the Champions League during the first week back in training. It’s one of those thing that I don’t think will sink in until after my career.

"The feeling right after (winning) is incredible, you’re celebrating and everything, but right now we are right back to it. It’ll go down on the résumé, but we’re just hungry for more. We have a lot more to fight for. We aren’t just going for the Champions League again."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The west London side could begin the new season by bagging their second piece of silverware under Tuchel, as they face Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup on Thursday.

Tuchel has sent a message to his rivals that Chelsea are set to challenge on all fronts as they look to build on their European success this season.