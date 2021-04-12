"We have a lot of quality" - Mason Mount delivers verdict on Chelsea's attack

Mason Mount has acknowledged the quality of the Chelsea attack following their clinical performance in front of goal during their 4-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Chelsea put four past their London counterparts on Saturday, three of which came in the first half before Christian Pulisic added their fourth and his second in the second half.

Mount, Pulisic and Kai Havertz were the front-three for the Blues at Selhurst Park and they clicked from the off.

The 22-year-old knew Chelsea had it in them and praised their combination play ahead of an important two months for the Blues.

"I don’t think it has come together like that since our first game together," told Mount to the official Chelsea website.

"It was always coming; it was always brewing. We started off very sharp. At the top of the pitch our combinations were good, we were creating chances and we took them. That’s something we probably haven’t been doing as much recently.

"We know we have a lot of quality in the team. When we’re on it and we’re creating chances we can score a lot of goals. It hadn’t happened like that but it has now and that’s great for us.

"We came into the game with a lot of confidence after Porto knowing what we can do. As a team we felt very strong. We know what is on the line. We’re still in three competitions so every game is so important."

