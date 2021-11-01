'We Have Brilliant Players' - Ben Chilwell Sends Message To Chelsea Rivals

Chelsea full-back Ben Chilwell has issued a warning to his side's rivals in Monday afternoon's press conference, stating that the Blues have some 'brilliant players'.

The west London team have scored 10 goals in their last two Premier League ties, putting them three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the league table.

Speaking ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Malmo on Tuesday afternoon, Chilwell revealed the troubles he has faced at Chelsea when there's such competition for places.

"When you have two or three brilliant players in each position fighting for 11 shirts you have to be realistic," Chilwell told the press.

"I knew I had to be patient and support the group. That’s the sign here, we have such a strong group doing well because there’s no ego’s in this squad.

"Everyone wants to work hard for each other and the manager. When whoever gets the chance to play, they are ready.”

Chelsea are currently one of the most dangerous side's in the world, having found the back of the net with 17 different goalscorers already this season.

“I think we are clicking pretty well anyway at the moment as a team," the 24-year-old continued.

"The manager tells us a lot as a team we attack together, we defend together.

"He wants defenders to score goals. He wants the attackers to do the defensive side of the job too.

"That’s what helps us as a team, we are working well on the pitch but also working for the player next to us and working for the team."

