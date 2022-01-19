Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

'We Have Enough to Win This Year' - Timo Werner Remains Hopeful of Chelsea's Trophy Chances

Chelsea forward Timo Werner is remaining hopeful over his side's chances of lifting silverware this season, despite their fallback in the Premier League table.

The Blues are 12 points behind league leaders Manchester City, but are still in the running for the Champions League, Carabao Cup and the FA Cup competitions.

imago1009209186h

Speaking to Chelsea's official 5th Stand app, Timo Werner discussed how his side must keep their heads high as they look to the future.

"We still have the belief that in the Premier League it can change very quickly, but of course we also know how good City is, especially in the league, and when they have a lead like this they are very hard to beat.

"We have enough to win this year still, we are in the UCL, we are in the final of the Carabao Cup, we are still in the FA Cup, we have the Club World Cup coming up.

Read More

"We have a lot of chances to win titles this year so there is no time let our heads go down because of what happened at the weekend."

imago1009212054h

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga feels the same about his side's chances of lifting some silverware before the summer.

He told the official Chelsea website the following: "We are honest. We are in good positions in all the competitions - we are in the Champions League, we have the League Cup final and the World Club Cup - but in the Premier League we have dropped points in the last month.

"We have to get back to winning ways because everybody is coming (up behind us)."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009209186h
News

'We Have Enough to Win This Year' - Timo Werner Remains Hopeful of Chelsea's Trophy Chances

1 minute ago
imago1007657683h
Transfer News

Report: Andreas Christensen Pushing for Barcelona Move With Chelsea Exit Expected

31 minutes ago
imago1009233110h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Admits Experience Helps Decision Making After 455th Chelsea Appearance

1 hour ago
imago1008894018h
Transfer News

Report: Negotiations Advance Between Barcelona and Chelsea for Christensen Amid Plenty of Interest

1 hour ago
imago1004473918h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Look to Other Options First & Are 'Unlikely' to Sign PSG's Layvin Kurzawa

2 hours ago
imago1008934179h
News

Report: Trevoh Chalobah Set for Training Return as Chelsea Target Spurs Return Date

2 hours ago
imago1009031219h
Transfer News

Report: Eden Hazard 'Not an Option' for Chelsea Despite Real Madrid Uncertainty

3 hours ago
imago1009115316h
News

Timo Werner 'Concentrating' on Champions League Triumph With Chelsea

3 hours ago