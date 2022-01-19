'We Have Enough to Win This Year' - Timo Werner Remains Hopeful of Chelsea's Trophy Chances

Chelsea forward Timo Werner is remaining hopeful over his side's chances of lifting silverware this season, despite their fallback in the Premier League table.

The Blues are 12 points behind league leaders Manchester City, but are still in the running for the Champions League, Carabao Cup and the FA Cup competitions.

Speaking to Chelsea's official 5th Stand app, Timo Werner discussed how his side must keep their heads high as they look to the future.

"We still have the belief that in the Premier League it can change very quickly, but of course we also know how good City is, especially in the league, and when they have a lead like this they are very hard to beat.

"We have enough to win this year still, we are in the UCL, we are in the final of the Carabao Cup, we are still in the FA Cup, we have the Club World Cup coming up.

"We have a lot of chances to win titles this year so there is no time let our heads go down because of what happened at the weekend."

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga feels the same about his side's chances of lifting some silverware before the summer.

He told the official Chelsea website the following: "We are honest. We are in good positions in all the competitions - we are in the Champions League, we have the League Cup final and the World Club Cup - but in the Premier League we have dropped points in the last month.

"We have to get back to winning ways because everybody is coming (up behind us)."

