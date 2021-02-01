"We have everything to play for" - César Azpilicueta optimistic about silverware chances under Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea captain César Azpilicueta has backed his side to keep improving and challenge for titles under new manager, Thomas Tuchel.

The skipper was given the nod ahead of Reece James for Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Burnley on Sunday - Tuchel's first win as Blues boss - and Azpilicueta repaid his manager's faith by netting a brilliant opener past Nick Pope on the stroke of half-time, his first goal of the Premier League campaign.

"Chelsea should always win, that’s our DNA, we always play to win," said Azpilicueta, speaking to BT Sport in his post-match interview.

"We deserve to be fighting for everything. We are far from where we want [to be], but with the new manager [Tuchel], we have everything to play for."

"Everyone is very ambitious, we want to give everything to get as far as possible in every competition, so let's keep working and Thursday, we are focused on an important game [against Tottenham]."

The Spaniard admitted that his side lacked the cutting edge in front of goal against Sean Dyche's men, following their stalemate against Wolves on Wednesday.

He added: "I think our last game [0-0 draw] against Wolves, we deserved to win. Today, we were struggling again to score goals.

"But it was a very good performance. We created chances and were solid at the back. We didn't concede a shot, it was a solid performance."

The 31-year-old opened the scoring for his side against the Clarets, with a thumping finish after some neat work by Callum Hudson-Odoi on the right flank.

"I saw the opportunity in front to run. Callum did very well and created the space for me. When I arrived I did not have time to think, I just hit it," said Azpilicueta.

"It’s been over a year since I last scored. I’m not used to it. But I’m just happy to get the win."

Marcos Alonso, who started a Premier League game for the first time since late September, put the game to bed late on with a brilliant volley from an acute angle on his return to action, having not featured in the matchday squad since Chelsea's 3-3 draw at West Brom.

Azpilicueta heaped praise on his compatriot's display, with Alonso looking to find his way back into the side after being frozen out of the first-team setup under former manager, Frank Lampard.

He added: "Marcos [Alonso] has shown his quality in the box. We know what he can give the team. Everybody in the squad is important, we all start from zero with the new manager."

