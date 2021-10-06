October 6, 2021
Publish date:

'We Have More Possibilities' - Thomas Tuchel Discusses Saul Niguez & Ruben Loftus Cheek's Chelsea Roles

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed the roles of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Saul Niguez in the 2021/22 season.

The midfielders are playing back-up to Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho and N'Golo Kante.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Tuchel opened up on the role that the pair can play this season.

1006568753

There has been limited game time for the midfielders, with Saul only featuring twice - both against Aston Villa in the league and Carabao Cup.

The Spaniard has been less than impressive since signing on loan from Atletico Madrid, whereas Loftus-Cheek has grabbed his opportunity and impressed.

Speaking on the pair, Tuchel said: "Now we have added Saul and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to the group, and we have more possibilities. They have to grow into that same game understanding of what we want.

"Nothing has changed, we are happy to have the guys and it is good for them to reach a lot of games, it shows they are important."

sipa_35372330

Kovacic, Kante and Jorginho have been seen as the three main midfielders for Chelsea since Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard earlier in the year, and the trio have been impressive.

The manager has tweaked his system on several occassions to play three midfielders, which could open up more opportunities for Saul and Loftus-Cheek this season.

With the Blues playing in many competitions, including the Club World Cup, Tuchel's fringe players will be given the opportunity to impress.

Chelsea have an option to make Saul's loan spell a permanent transfer next season, if they wish to do so.

More Chelsea Coverage

