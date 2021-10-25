    • October 25, 2021
    'We Have Now Set The Bar Pretty High' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Expectations

    Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has detailed how high the bar is for Chelsea's performances this season after a stunning start to the 2021/22 campaign.

    The Blues beat Norwich 7-0 in matchday nine of the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

    Also, since Tuchel's arrival, his side have kept more clean sheets than they have conceded goals.

    As quoted by Bild, Tuchel was straight to the point with his comments over his side's performance expectations.

    "We have now set the bar pretty high for our own expectations," noted the German tactician. "The incentive to play against us and to beat us has increased.

    "We have to keep improving in order to deliver at least the same."

    Tuchel singled out Timo Werner and Kai Havertz in particular, after their adjustments to the Premier League.

    "For Kai and Timo this means: The adjustment phase is complete. You know what this is all about now.

    "They earned their spurs, played their part in a great success. And now it's about moving on - and that's what they are doing.

    "I am very satisfied with both of them."

    He also went on to talk about Rudiger's performances, after the German international has grown into one of the strongest centre-backs in world football.

    "Toni has established himself exceptionally since the first day we arrived. He is an absolute leader and plays at an incredibly high level."

