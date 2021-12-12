'We Have to Address This' - Antonio Rudiger Fires Message to Chelsea Squad on Defensive Record

Antonio Rudiger has fired a stern message to his fellow Chelsea teammates regarding their recent defensive record.

The Blues conceded nine goals in their first 21 games in all competitions this season. Since then, they have played three more games and conceded eight goals.

The west London side have struggled with injuries recently, hence their recent drop in form.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Rudiger fired a warning to his teammates insisting they address their poor recent defensive record.

"These days we concede a lot of goals which are too easy and we have to address this.

"If you want to compete for trophies you should not do that type of mistake. We know we need to improve things as quickly as possible.

"We do silly mistakes, we punish ourselves and give away goals. It's not that the opponents are killing us or outplaying us.

"Obviously we are missing players, this is clear, but I don’t look for excuses.

"We have a good squad and this is the chance for people now and everyone has to take their chance."

The German international recently starred in his side's 3-2 win over Leeds. Following the game, he described his mentality during the tough encounter.

"It always feels like a 50-50 game against a team like Leeds. It's never easy because of their high intensity.

"We try to match it. I really respect their way of playing. They run a lot, they play everywhere on the field man-to-man so it's not easy because they're matching your own game, so to get three points against them is very important after the loss at West Ham."

