'We Have to Address This' - Antonio Rudiger Fires Message to Chelsea Squad on Defensive Record

Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Antonio Rudiger Fires Message to Chelsea Squad on Defensive Record

Author:

Antonio Rudiger has fired a stern message to his fellow Chelsea teammates regarding their recent defensive record.

The Blues conceded nine goals in their first 21 games in all competitions this season. Since then, they have played three more games and conceded eight goals.

The west London side have struggled with injuries recently, hence their recent drop in form.

imago1008453092h

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Rudiger fired a warning to his teammates insisting they address their poor recent defensive record.

"These days we concede a lot of goals which are too easy and we have to address this.

"If you want to compete for trophies you should not do that type of mistake. We know we need to improve things as quickly as possible.

Read More

"We do silly mistakes, we punish ourselves and give away goals. It's not that the opponents are killing us or outplaying us.

imago1008588560h

"Obviously we are missing players, this is clear, but I don’t look for excuses.

"We have a good squad and this is the chance for people now and everyone has to take their chance."

The German international recently starred in his side's 3-2 win over Leeds. Following the game, he described his mentality during the tough encounter.

"It always feels like a 50-50 game against a team like Leeds. It's never easy because of their high intensity.

"We try to match it. I really respect their way of playing. They run a lot, they play everywhere on the field man-to-man so it's not easy because they're matching your own game, so to get three points against them is very important after the loss at West Ham."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008588560h
News

'We Have to Address This' - Antonio Rudiger Fires Message to Chelsea Squad on Defensive Record

34 seconds ago
imago1008532558h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Fear Cesar Azpilicueta Exit Amid Interest From Barcelona

45 minutes ago
imago1008549635h
News

Revealed: Chelsea 'Most Likely' to Draw Real Madrid in Last-16 of Champions League

2 hours ago
imago1008584199h
News

Jorginho Makes Honest Admission on Double Penalty Action in Win Over Leeds

3 hours ago
imago1008532558h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Keeping Close Eye on Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta

3 hours ago
imago1008525918h
News

Simulated Champions League Last-16 Draw: Chelsea Handed Real Madrid Tie

4 hours ago
imago0005267050h
News

Champions League Last-16 Draw Details: Date & Time, How to Watch, Chelsea's Potential Opponents

4 hours ago
imago1008588646h (1)
News

'Nothing to Lose' - Antonio Rudiger on Chelsea's Approach During Leeds Win

4 hours ago