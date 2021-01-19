NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
"We have to be at our best" - César Azpilicueta challenges teammates to show confidence against Leicester City

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea skipper César Azpilicueta has called on his teammates to turn up and believe in themselves ahead of a tricky clash against Leicester City on Tuesday night.

Azpilicueta, 31, has filled in for first-team regular Reece James at right-back in recent weeks, with the 21-year-old Englishman on the bench in Chelsea's recent 1-0 victory over Fulham at the weekend.

Previewing the Leicester game, the Spaniard said, as relayed by Sky Sports: "Hopefully the win against Fulham can give us more confidence and grow into that game because against Leicester it's a game where we have to be at our best.

Azpi vs Fulham

"We have to show confidence, we have to believe in ourselves and hopefully we can do a good game and get the win.

The veteran defender, who signed for the Blues in 2012, has been kept out of the side for a large chunk of the season due to the rise of Reece James.

However, the club captain maintains a winning mentality, backing his peers to demand more of themselves and has set the bar.

Azpilicueta added: "We are Chelsea, we are very demanding of ourselves and we want to be always as high as possible fighting for everything."

