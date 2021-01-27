'We have to be realistic' - Tuchel on Chelsea challenging for Premier League title

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea have to be realistic over being able to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

The 47-year-old took charge of his first game as Chelsea Head Coach on Wednesday night against Wolves, which saw his side be held to a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Tuchel was appointed less than 24 hours before kick-off after being announced on Tuesday night and taking his first training session at Cobham shortly after.

He hasn't been in the building long and Tuchel has had to prepare for a match as he looks to change the Blues' fortunes around. That was the reason for Frank Lampard's departure - a poor run of results and performances.

Chelsea were in ninth when Lampard left and have moved into eighth temporarily with their draw against Wolves.

Tuchel was asked on whether his side can challenge for the title this season, but he wasn't too focused on that and insisted they have to remain realistic with their targets.

Tuchel was coaching his players his new ways during the Wolves clash. (Photo by FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"The title, ooh, far away, we have to be realistic at the same time. When you sign for Chelsea as manager it's absolutely right you sign for the expectation to fight for titles - Premier League, Champions League and cups.

"It's absolutely clear, but at the same time we have to be realistic that there are a lot of teams and points between us and fourth. So maybe it's the best time now to step up in the middle of the season. Don't lose the focus in looking too far.

"Stay now and work on a daily basis on details and progression in our game, and points will follow. I'm absolutely sure we have the capacity to hurt everybody in every league and competition and it's my job to bring evidence of that as fast as possible."

