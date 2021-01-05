'We have to do much better' - Thiago Silva reflects on 3-1 defeat to Manchester City

Thiago Silva gave his thoughts on Chelsea's 3-1 defeat to fellow top-four hopefuls Manchester City on Sunday.

Though Chelsea have lost four of their last six league games, the Brazilian found the defeat to Pep Guardiola's side different from the rest.

He said: "It was a match different from all the others we have lost recently. City have a good coach and have been playing together for four years."

Silva conceded that the damage was done in the first-half as City knocked the Blues off their perch with three quick-fire goals.

He added: "It’s not easy to play against them, but in a period in the first half we didn’t suffer enough to try and win the match. We conceded three goals in the blink of an eye."

Despite Chelsea's recent blip in form, Silva believes Chelsea remain a good team and that they showed that in the second-half against the Manchester outfit.

He said: "It’s the most difficult league in the world. You need to be attentive, to work harder, be stronger as a team, but I think we are a good team and the second half was much better. That was the one positive."

Chelsea looked a shadow of their November-selves in the opening 45 minutes as they couldn't get near City, though they showed grit and determination after the interval.

Silva said: "We didn’t give up. We had more gusto and tried to play more. We saw that if we keep the ball well and play in the opposition half we can create space, but against a team with such a high level it’s very hard to come back.

"We have to do much better, work harder. A team like Chelsea can’t go a long time without a victory."

Next up for the Blues is an FA Cup third round tie against Morecambe on Sunday, again at Stamford Bridge.

