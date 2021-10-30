'We Have To Focus & Push Ourselves' - Tuchel Ahead of Newcastle Clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has stressed the importance of focus ahead of his side's encounter with Newcastle on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues will travel to St. James' Park on matchday 10 of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Newcastle currently sit in 19th place, having picked up only four points from nine games so far, while Chelsea are currently at the top of the table, one point clear of Liverpool.

Despite this gap in positions, Tuchel has stressed how important it is that his team stay focused ahead of the clash.

"Focus on us, focus on our limits, focus on our standards and push ourselves to the limits," Tuchel told the media.

"If it is easier or harder, this is a question we cannot answer and we don’t want to answer actually."

"We are responsible for us," he continued, "for our limits, to set new standards and meet our standards in what we demand.

"We expect a tough game and this cannot be a surprise because we play in the Premier League and coming to a very emotional and big club.

"That’s what we are looking for, we need to be on our best level tomorrow to catch the three points. We are up for the three points.”

Newcastle's interim manager Graeme Jones has made it clear that his side is ready to take on the league leaders.

"I'd like to see us being a little bit more sophisticated on the ball because we had a short period of putting the team together last week.

"It's not going to be easy against Chelsea but without divulging too much that would be the first thing."

