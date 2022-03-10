'We Have to Focus' - Cesar Azpilicueta on Crazy Day at Chelsea Ahead of Norwich City Clash

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has described Thursday night at Stamford Bridge as 'not a normal day' for the west London club.

Blues owner Roman Abramovich revealed he would be selling his club after threats by the UK government to freeze his assets for his 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin which the Russian billionaire has denied.

Since the news that the club would be sold, the British government have made the decision to sanction Abramovich, meaning the club's sale has been barred.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to Premier League Productions at Carrow Road ahead of his side's clash with Norwich City on Thursday evening, Azpilicueta revealed how 'not normal' the day has been at Chelsea.

"I have to admit that this has not been a normal day. We cannot control this matter," he said, as quoted by BBC journalist Emma Sanders.

"We come here and we're focussed on the game & we know we have to fight for the three points.

"We have to forget about the stuff that is happening outside."

Chelsea will be allowed to go through with their game on Thursday evening as they have been given a special licence to continue with football related activities.

IMAGO / News Images

Earlier today, the UK government released the following statement:

"Given the significant impact that today’s sanctions would have on Chelsea football club and the potential knock on effects of this, the Government has this morning published a licence which authorises a number of football-related activities to continue at Chelsea.

"This includes permissions for the club to continue playing matches and other football related activity which will in turn protect the Premier League, the wider football pyramid, loyal fans and other clubs. This licence will only allow certain explicitly named actions to ensure the designated individual is not able to circumvent UK sanctions. The licence will be kept under constant review and we will work closely with the football authorities."

Only season ticket holders will be able to attend matches as no more tickets are allowed to be sold during Abramovich's sanctioning.

