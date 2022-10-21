'We Have To Get Him Back Fit' - Graham Potter on N'Golo Kante

Currently out injured for multiple months and nearing the end of his contract, the future is very uncertain for Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante. Unless something changes, a player once so integral to the Blues may be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

The Frenchman's contract is set to expire this summer and whether to renew it or not has been a constant topic of discussion both in the press and amongst supporters.

IMAGO / ANP

Manager Graham Potter was asked for the latest surrounding the 31-year-old's contract but gave a relatively coy answer.

'The most important thing for us and me is we get him fit, that's the focus. He's got a long road ahead of him. We have to get him back fit and strong.'

Kante has not played since the recent appointment of Potter, so he likely faces an uphill battle to prove his worth to his new manager and show just why he should have his contract renewed.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

His recent setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury picked up against Tottenham will keep him out for another 4 months. He will have his work cut out for him when he comes back to get his contract renewed if he desires to stay at Stamford Bridge.

