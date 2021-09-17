'We Habe to Improve' - Thomas Tuchel's Message to his Chelsea Side Ahead of Spurs Clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he believes his side must improve despite their strong start to the season.

His Chelsea side are unbeaten so far and started the Champions League campaign with a 1-0 victory over Zenit.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's London derby, Tuchel demanded more from his side.

He said: "We have things to improve in the rhythm of the game, in the understanding of the rhythm and the acceleration in the counter pressing after ball losses. There is stuff to improve."

The German proceeded to discuss how his side have used their two days of extra training to work on things.

He said: "Today we had a fantastic training session and used the time together to prepare and focus on these things. It is a good thing when we are able to win and not by pure luck.

"When you are able to compete, fight through hard matches and everyone is aware that we can and have to improve. This is where we are right now."

The Spurs team come off the back of a Europa Conference League draw with Rennes whilst the Blues beat Zenit in their Champions League opener.

Tuchel concluded: "We still have a long way, the season has just started. It is not a surprise that the engine is not running as smooth as maybe in the end of last season. It takes it’s time. I feel we are very competitive on a high level."

