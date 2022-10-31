'We Have To Suffer To Be Better' - Graham Potter On Learning From The Weekend's Defeat

The boss had his nine-game unbeaten start to life at Chelsea ended as Roberto De Zerbi gained his first win as Brighton manager, but believes that to improve, results like this are not a bad thing.

"It was not a pleasant afternoon for us but you have to have that sometimes if you want to make progress.

"If you think the line is just going to go straight up, it’s impossible. That team that you see out there for Brighton wasn’t the team that was there three years ago.

Pascal Gross celebrates after scoring Brighton's 4th goal IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"I don’t know any other way [of progression], Potter added.

"Whenever you’re trying to master something or get better at it, you need to sometimes have a bit of a step back or you have to suffer or you have to go through a bad experience to then grow and be better. That’s how I see it anyway."

On his return to the Amex, Potter was shocked at the change in the vibe around the stadium, highlighting the change in belief that he saw from his former team.

"I’d never seen the atmosphere like that in three-and-a-half years when I was there."

The 47-year old now believes that he has to be there for his side as they prepare for Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday and Arsenal on Sunday.

Potter alongside assistants Bjorn Hamburg and Billy Reid IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"Clearly there was a motivated team and a club. And that’s OK. For whatever reason, we ourselves weren’t quite there. The boys need support, they need help and that’s my job now."

The defeat to Brighton sees the Blue drop down to 6th in the league table, but they do still have a game in hand on two of the five teams above them.

