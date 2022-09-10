'We Have Your Back' - Chelsea Owners Spoke To Players In Cobham
The dismissal of fan-favourite Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday has brought a lot of heat to Chelsea's new co-owners, Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, whose relationship with the former head coach seemed to get in the way of the club's success.
There have been reports of Boehly finding Tuchel a 'nightmare to work with', as the pair shared contrasting opinions across the summer transfer window, and even the German refusing to build up a bond with the Americans following the fallout of the Roman Abramovich era.
All of this suggests that the poor start to the season wasn't actually the catalyst for his sacking, and explains why Graham Potter was brought in 24 hours later.
Before the players began to settle in with their new coach, Boehly and his administration held important talks with the senior players where they gave an encouraging debriefing on the past and the future.
Read More
Independent journalist Miguel Delaney reported that the hierarchy told the squad that it was now "time to turn the page", as Chelsea enter the first chapter of the new age.
They added that the club "believes in them very much " and told the players "we're here because we have your back".
Potter will make the first step into his five-year contract on Wednesday as Chelsea host RB Salzburg in the Champions League.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- David Moyes Slams VAR After Controversial Chelsea vs West Ham Decision
- Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Reece James's New Contract
- 'I'm Waiting' - Arsen Zakharyan On Signing For Chelsea
- Ross Barkley Joins OGC Nice Fabrizio Romano Confirms
- PGMOL Admit West Ham’s Goal vs Chelsea Shouldn’t Have Been Disallowed
- Lauren James Makes Debut As England Qualify For The 2023 World Cup
- Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Late Bid For Romeo Lavia
- Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Has Been Sent To Milan To Be Fitted With Mask
- Thomas Tuchel Provides Injury Update On Edouard Mendy
- Chelsea Forward Armando Broja Signs New Long-Term Deal