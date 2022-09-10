Skip to main content
'We Have Your Back' - Chelsea Owners Spoke To Players In Cobham

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

'We Have Your Back' - Chelsea Owners Spoke To Players In Cobham

Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali aim to bring unity to their team after the surprising sacking of head coach Thomas Tuchel.

The dismissal of fan-favourite Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday has brought a lot of heat to Chelsea's new co-owners, Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, whose relationship with the former head coach seemed to get in the way of the club's success. 

There have been reports of Boehly finding Tuchel a 'nightmare to work with', as the pair shared contrasting opinions across the summer transfer window, and even the German refusing to build up a bond with the Americans following the fallout of the Roman Abramovich era. 

All of this suggests that the poor start to the season wasn't actually the catalyst for his sacking, and explains why Graham Potter was brought in 24 hours later. 

Thomas Tuchel

Tuchel exasperated at his squad on the touchline vs West Ham United. 

Before the players began to settle in with their new coach, Boehly and his administration held important talks with the senior players where they gave an encouraging debriefing on the past and the future. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Independent journalist Miguel Delaney reported that the hierarchy told the squad that it was now "time to turn the page", as Chelsea enter the first chapter of the new age.  

They added that the club "believes in them very much " and told the players "we're here because we have your back".

Graham Potter vs Leeds

Potter celebrating with Brighton.

Potter will make the first step into his five-year contract on Wednesday as Chelsea host RB Salzburg in the Champions League. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Stamford Bridge
News

Report: Chelsea's Game Against RB Salzburg Is Still Scheduled To Go Ahead

By Connor Dossi-White
Graham Potter
News

News: Chelsea Will Back Graham Potter In The January Transfer Window

By Connor Dossi-White
Greg Berhalter
News

'It's Positive' - USMNT Coach Greg Berhalter On Thomas Tuchel's Sacking

By Melissa Edwards
Graham Potter
News

News: Graham Potter Takes Charge Of First Chelsea Training Session

By Connor Dossi-White
Tower of London
News

Report: Premier League Fixtures Could Be Postponed For Two Weeks

By Melissa Edwards
Graham Potter
News

Chelsea Owners Wanted a 'Risk Taker' To Replace Thomas Tuchel

By Melissa Edwards
Graham Potter
News

Graham Potter’s First Interview as Chelsea Manager

By Charlie Webb
Kalidou Koulibaly
News

News: Kalidou Koulibaly Nominated For Premier League Goal Of The Month

By Connor Dossi-White