'We Have Your Back' - Chelsea Owners Spoke To Players In Cobham

The dismissal of fan-favourite Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday has brought a lot of heat to Chelsea's new co-owners, Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, whose relationship with the former head coach seemed to get in the way of the club's success.

There have been reports of Boehly finding Tuchel a 'nightmare to work with', as the pair shared contrasting opinions across the summer transfer window, and even the German refusing to build up a bond with the Americans following the fallout of the Roman Abramovich era.

All of this suggests that the poor start to the season wasn't actually the catalyst for his sacking, and explains why Graham Potter was brought in 24 hours later.

Tuchel exasperated at his squad on the touchline vs West Ham United. IMAGO / PA Images

Before the players began to settle in with their new coach, Boehly and his administration held important talks with the senior players where they gave an encouraging debriefing on the past and the future.

Independent journalist Miguel Delaney reported that the hierarchy told the squad that it was now "time to turn the page", as Chelsea enter the first chapter of the new age.

They added that the club "believes in them very much " and told the players "we're here because we have your back".

Potter celebrating with Brighton. IMAGO / PA Images

Potter will make the first step into his five-year contract on Wednesday as Chelsea host RB Salzburg in the Champions League.

