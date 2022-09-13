'We Just Didn't Have A Shared Vision For The Future' - Todd Boehly On Thomas Tuchel's Sacking

It has been an emotional week for Chelsea fans after hearing the news of Thomas Tuchels sacking.

The German manager was loved by the Blues fan base so it came as a shock when Chelsea announced his departure.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Since then Todd Boehly and the club managed to bring in English manager Graham Potter from Brighton to replace Tuchel.

In an interview with Salt Conference, Boehly spoke about the last week at Chelsea FC and his reasons why the club had to part ways with Tuchel.

"When you take over any business, you have to make sure you’re aligned with the people who are operating the business. Tuchel is obviously extremely talented and someone who had great success at Chelsea.

Our vision for the club was finding a manager who really wanted to collaborate with us, a coach who really wanted to collaborate. There are a lot of walls to break down at Chelsea

Before, the first team and academy didn’t really share data, didn’t share information about where the top players were coming from. Our goal is to bring a team together, all of that needs to be a well-oiled machine.

IMAGO / PA Images

The reality of our decision was that we weren’t sure that Thomas saw it the same way we saw it. No one is right or wrong, we just didn’t have a shared vision for the future.

It wasn’t about Zagreb, it was about the shared vision for what we wanted Chelsea to look like. It wasn’t a decision that was made because of a single win or loss. It was a decision that we thought was the right vision for the club.



Chelsea's new manager Potter will lead the Blues into their next Champions League game on Wednesday where they face RB Salzburg at Stamford Bridge.

Read More Chelsea Stories