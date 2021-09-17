'We Know His Quality' - Thomas Tuchel Defends Saúl Ñíguez Following Underwhelming Chelsea Debut

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has leapt to the defence of Saúl Ñíguez ahead of his side's Premier League clash away at Tottenham.

The Spain international was hooked at the interval after a shaky display in the Blues' 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at the weekend.

The 26-year-old completed a season-long loan move to Stamford Bridge from Atlético Madrid on the final day of the summer transfer window, with an option to make the move permanent for £30 million in 2022.

"We don’t doubt his (Saúl's) quality or ability to adapt. It takes now maybe a bit of time to get it off his shoulders. The good thing is that he is at the age where he does not worry too much," said Tuchel, in his press-conference ahead of Chelsea's tie against Tottenham.

"He (Saúl) is confident, and the good thing is that everybody in the dressing room and club knows him well. We have played against him, so we know his qualities.

"There are no doubts (over Saúl's ability). The best thing to react is what he did, he trains good and with intensity. This will prepare him for the next time he is on the pitch with us."

The German boss decided to leave his latest signing on the bench for the west London outfit's 1-0 win over Zenit in the Champions League group-stage in mid-week.

Tuchel added: "We have guys who experienced the same difficult start in the team. This team is a very supportive team, everybody shared their experiences.

"Me as a coach, the same. When I was at the sideline against Wolverhampton (in January), this was another side of what I saw.

"I had already played against Premier League teams in the Champions League. If it comes up to you in every 3 days, it is quite impressive, but maybe a shock of cultures."

