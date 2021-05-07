Sports Illustrated home
"We know we can do it" - Chelsea star Mason Mount eyeing Champions League glory following Real Madrid win

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is targeting Champions League glory after knocking out Real Madrid in the semi-final stage of the competition.

The 22-year-old was on the scoresheet alongside the rejuvenated Timo Werner as the Blues sealed a convincing 2-0 win over a toothless and predictable Madrid outfit.

"I want to do it [win the CL] with this team and we've given ourselves a great opportunity to achieve it," said the England international, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

Mount netted a late goal on Wednesday night and booked a place for his side in the Champions League final.

"We have the confidence and we know we can do it. It's one more game to go [against Manchester City in the final], but it's going to be a very tough one."

Mount has been instrumental to his side on their course to the final, with the Cobham graduate having netted in crucial games, including quarter-final against Porto.

A win over Pep Guardiola's side, whom Chelsea beat in the FA Cup semi-final, would crown them winners of Europe's elite competition for the first time since 2012, when Didier Drogba dragged his side over the line against Bayern Munich at their own backyard.

Mount has bagged nine goals and eight assists in 49 appearances across all competitions for the west Londoners this campaign.

He's become indispensable to Thomas Tuchel's side and has become the man for the big occasion after impressing in key games in recent months, against the likes of Atlético Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City.

A serious contender for PFA Young Player of the Year, Mount has been Chelsea's best and most consistent player this season and he is in the running for a starting place for England at the Euros this summer.

