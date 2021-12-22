'We Look Forward To It' - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea Drawing Tottenham in Carabao Cup Semi-Final

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed he is looking forward to facing London rivals Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-finals after his side knocked out Brentford with a 2-0 win.

The Blues travelled west to face Thomas Frank's side on Wednesday evening, showcasing their squad depth with three new young talents on the pitch.

Thanks to two late goals from Jorginho and an own goal from Pontus Jansson, the Blues sailed through to the next stage of the competition.

Speaking after the fixture, Thomas Tuchel revealed he was excited for his side to face Spurs, who are now managed by former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

"Tottenham is nice for our fans," he said, as quoted by football.london. "A London derby, we are looking forward to it and we want to be there.

"I am absolutely happy about this result, a brilliant result and a brilliant performance given the situation."

Youngsters Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavier Simons all made senior appearances today and Tuchel was proud of the trio, despite bringing them all off as the game went on.

"They did well. They hadn't trained for a week and then we invited them to training, they had two sessions with us.

"They listened carefully and did their job. Full credit to the seven guys with who they played, they took care and made sure they did the right stuff."

Chelsea progressed alongside Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool, who will all move through to the semi-final of the competition.

