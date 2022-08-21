Skip to main content

'We Lost Discipline' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects On Chelsea Humbling

Thomas Tuchel spoke and gave his thoughts after Chelsea's 3-0 defeat away at Leeds United about where his side lost the game.

Raheem Sterling v leeds

The German manager said: "We lost it in the first 20 minutes. We created enough chances to be 1-0 or 2-0 up. Then we lost discipline and the repetition of what we wanted to do. It became an even match and we gave two goals away, cheap and unnecessary. Then the game is almost done."

Tuchel denied that Leeds running further than the Blues (11km) had anything to do with the result. He also admitted that it was more of a case of his team playing poorly rather than Jesse Marsch's side outplaying them.

The three goals came from Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo and Jack Harrison. To make matters even worse, Kalidou Koulibaly was dismissed for a second yellow card towards the end of the match.

Koulibaly

It was total dominance in certain stages of the game, with the home support giving Leeds an extra edge to them. They now found themselves third in the league table, having won two of their three opening games.

Chelsea, on the other hand, find themselves in the bottom half of the table in twelfth place. More disappointment arose last week when Spurs netted a last minute equaliser at Stamford Bridge.

