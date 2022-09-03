'We Need A Little Time' - Thiago Silva On Building A New Chelsea Team

Chelsea have collected only seven points from their first five Premier League matches in what has been huge transitional period for the Blues.

A transfer window with a net spend of £200m highlights the rebuild currently going on in West London, as the club moves on from the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

Thiago Silva, one of Frank Lampard's recruits, has explained why his team have gotten off to such a rocky start.

Silva gearing up the fans. IMAGO / Action Plus

“Last season we had the team that was playing together for two years, and you could see the automatic connection between players," he told Chelsea FC.

“We need a little time with these players who arrived. We don't have habits yet, but when you play with top-class players, it's much easier to work out connections.

“The players who came are very interesting, and the only thing we need to start winning is to find those automatic connections.”

Silva embracing Ben Chilwell. IMAGO / PA Images

He continued: "I know that we need to work in defence. We lost two players: Rudiger and Christensen. There are many new players so we need to find automatism, we must work together. We need to find it quickly, because we have players with big quality.

"We need to find cooperation outside the field also, because in the field we have quality. That’s the thing about automatism. We have to work defensively to avoid conceding goals."

Silva's new partnership with Kalidou Koulibaly is expected to have some growing pains, but supporters will be hoping for a boost in form, if their team want a chance of competing in Europe's most challenging league.

Read More Chelsea Stories