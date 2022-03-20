Skip to main content
'We Need Everybody' - Thomas Tuchel Highlights Importance of Entire Chelsea Squad

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has highlighted the importance of every member in his squad when questioned about his strong substitution options.

The Blues travelled to Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon where they won 2-0 on away turf to progress through to the semi-final of the FA Cup.

Despite the convincing win, Chelsea were still without a number of key players, including Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Jorginho and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

imago1010724383h

Speaking after the game, Tuchel underlined how important every member of his squad is going into fixtures.

"We need everybody in the squad. We still want to have decisive players, like Reece James. It's nice to see that they are reliable and we can trust them.

"Everybody knows what to do, to play the role when it's needed. The boys stepped up and did very, very well."

When questioned as to where a number of his players were, Tuchel replied as follows:

"Kepa is ill and we gave Jorgi the chance to have a pause. He has played six games in a row, 90 minutes, and has two crucial games with Italy, both physically and mentally.

imago1010368750h

"I decided that he could have a break and didn't need the travel today.

"(Reece James) is still in individual training, otherwise, we would have brought him to Lille and we would have brought him here for sure," he continued, as quoted by football.london.

"There is no doubt about it. He is still in individual training, he needs one more week of rehabilitation and I think we can provide this much better than (the England national team)."

imago1010294460h
