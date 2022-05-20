'We Need Him on The Pitch' - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea Star N'Golo Kante

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel emphasised how important star midfielder N'Golo Kante is to his side after their 1-1 draw with Leicester on Thursday evening.

The French midfielder has struggled for game time recently due to fitness troubles that saw him miss his side's past three league games before Thursday's.

While the Leicester clash wasn't by any means his side's best performance in a Blues jersey, he was certainly influential across the pitch.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking after the game, Tuchel insisted how key a player Kante is to his team, referencing Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk as similar level players.

"I think he is our key, key player but key, key players have to be on the pitch and he only plays 40% of games," he said, as quoted by football.london. "He is our Mo Salah, van Dijk. He is our Kylian Mbappe."

The German tactician went on to answer questions as to how he can improve the star player's fitness.

"Last year, I think in the last five matches of the Champions League they handed him the trophy. I think they handed it to him even before the match.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"This is huge for us to solve it. I don't play him but it's a fact we miss him a lot and he brings something unique in world football. He can lift everybody up and make the difference."

The 31-year-old has a year left on his contract meaning he is set to leave in the summer of 2023. With Chelsea's new ownership coming into effect soon, the west London side will be looking to bring in a replacement either this summer or next.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube