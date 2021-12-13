'We Need Him' - Thomas Tuchel Pleads Mason Mount to Get Back to His Best Chelsea Form

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has pleaded that Mason Mount re-finds his best form, insisting that his team 'need him'.

Mount missed a few weeks of action for club and country due to an infection he suffered from following treatment on a wisdom tooth.

The youngster was named 2020/21 Fans Player of the Year for his outstanding contributions last season, and his side need him to keep up the good form this year to compete for the Premier League.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking after his side's 3-2 win over Leeds on Saturday afternoon, in which Mason Mount scored an equalising goal, Thomas Tuchel pleaded that Mount find his best form fast.

When asked if his form was due to being tired and overplayed, Tuchel replied: "Yes and he needs to be (back to his best) because we need him," as reported by football.london.

"Getting in the box, it is about connections, who he links with, it depends on which side he plays. But we cannot be surprised that sometimes in the careers of these young players you have difficult moments.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

"This is why they are young players and their careers, it is not the end of the career, but the beginning.

"So the thing is to take care of him and guide him through these moments, push him, trust him to some degree, because these players always want to play, but now he is back in good shape and showing confidence, and with a bit of luck he is the guy who can win."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube