'We Need it' - Thomas Tuchel on How Important Chelsea's Win Over Southampton is

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted his side's 6-0 win over Southampton on Saturday afternoon was essential to salvage their season.

After back-to-back losses last week against Brentford in the Premier League and Real Madrid in the Champions League, conceding seven goals in two games, Chelsea looked as though they would be knocked out of Europe.

Now, after responding in such emphatic style, the champions of Europe will be looking to put on a show against Los Blancos to save their place in the competition.

imago1011174799h

Speaking after his side's win, Tuchel offered his thoughts on what his side's thumping of Southampton meant for them after back-to-back losses last week.

"If we have the priorities clear, this is our foundation to then show the quality," he said, as quoted by football.london. "Then we are a strong group and a special group of players who have a right to believe in ourselves.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"There is nothing to be ashamed of, but we are not the fancy group that comes with a priority of quality and see if we can get away with an 80% or 90% investment and commitment in all aspects of the game. This is what it tells me.

"There were some reasons and are some reasons why it isn't always easy for us to have this commitment and hunger and the physical input because we come from an awful lot of matches and ruthless schedule.

imago1011175264h

"We are the team that played the most in 2022, that is why it's not always easy but this is the reality. We need it, we simply need it.

"It's not about blaming the players. I understand there were a lot of reasons why it was hard for us after the international break but it just proves the point again today.

"If we have it right, we can show our quality – because we have the quality. It's what makes us a dangerous and special group."

imago1011169004h
