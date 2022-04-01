'We Need Our Spectators' - Thomas Tuchel Addresses Chelsea Fans Ahead of Brentford Clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to his side's fans ahead of their Premier League clash with Brentford on Saturday afternoon, calling for them to 'step up'.

Ever since the UK government's decision to sanction Blues owner Roman Abramovich, the west London club have been unable to sell tickets for matchdays and only season ticket holders were allowed to watch home games.

IMAGO / PA Images

Recently however, a new special license has come into play allowing fans of the club to purchase tickets for Champions League and FA Cup ties, as long as the revenue from ticket sales goes to the organisation rather than the club.

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of their home Premier League clash with Brentford, Tuchel was questioned on what the new changes mean, before going on to call upon Blues fans tomorrow.

“We had the situation before in the league," he told the press. "From perspective, from solely team perspective and sporting perspective it would be perfect to have all our spectators in the stadium to support us.

"We are happy that things change with spectators in the FA Cup and Champions League. Tomorrow everybody needs to step up.

IMAGO / PA Images

"Everybody is in charge and has responsibility to create a good atmosphere. We need our spectators."

As it stands, Chelsea will be unable to sell tickets for home games until their ownership takeover is settled and Abramovich is no longer in charge of the club.

Until then, the European champions are going to have to say goodbye to ticket sale revenue.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube