'We Need to Be Flexible' - Thomas Tuchel Surrounding Uncertainty Surrounding AFCON

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has answered questions surrounding the uncertainty of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in January.

The competition is due to begin on January 9, 2022, with the final taking place on February 6, 2022.

Tuchel's side will be without goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and forward Hakim Ziyech who will be representing Senegal and Morocco respectively.

IMAGO / Colorsport / PRiME Media Images

Speaking ahead of his side's midweek Premier League clash with Everton, Tuchel addressed the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming competition, given the current Covid-19 situation.

“We live from day to day not really knowing what’s going on," he told the press. "Right now at the moment we think everything is taking place.

"We are aware that everything can be turned upside down. In these days we need to stay flexible and adapt to whatever is coming.”

Chelsea had even reportedly been interested in Barcelona goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen to fill in in Edouard Mendy's absence.

IMAGO / PA Images

Continuing on the theme of Covid-19, Tuchel responded to questions surrounding whether he has had discussions about the pandemic and getting vaccinated with his players.

“Not me in person," he continued. "We as a club speak with the players on a regular basis.

"Of course they are informed, we have recommendations and informations. We speak on a very regular basis from club to basis and club to staff."

