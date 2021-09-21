'We Need to Carry On' - Kante on Chelsea's Great Start to 2021/22 Season

'We Need to Carry On' - N'Golo Kante on Chelsea's Great Start to 2021/22 Season

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has praised Chelsea's solid start to the season, but sent a warning to the team that consistency is key and the side need to 'carry on' with the good work.

The Blues beat Tottenham 3-0 in Sunday's London derby that found Kante on the scoresheet alongside defenders Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger.

Chelsea struggled in the first 45 minutes of the game, under a heavy offensive display from Tottenham, but after a solid half-time team talk from manager Thomas Tuchel, the boys dominated the second half to bring home the win.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Although full of praise for his side, French midfielder N'Golo Kante was wary of his squad dropping focus after a run of good results, and was cautious to make sure the team keep focused in games to come.

"Last year gave us a lot of confidence but we know nothing is going to be easy and we need to work hard and work together," he told the official Chelsea website.

"It is important that we started well this season but there are many important games and we need to carry on."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Scoring the side's second goal of the game, Kante played a crucial role to getting the three points on Sunday.

But if the Blues want to compete for the title, Kante's words ring true.

Consistency is key.

Chelsea won the Champions League last season by winning the big games that mattered, but Tuchel's boys dropped too many points in small games meaning they fell short in the league.

If the club want to compete for the league title this year then they must continue with their consistent start to the season.

