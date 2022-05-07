Skip to main content

'We Need to Do the Basics Better' - Says Cesar Azpilicueta After Chelsea Draw With Wolves

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has insisted his side 'need to do the basics better' after their disappointing 2-2 draw with Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues took a 2-0 lead after an hour of dominant football. However, with 15 minutes left on the clock, the away side began to pick up their football and two late goals sealed Wolves' comeback.

As a result, Chelsea only earned one point, meaning Arsenal can close the gap in the league table to one point should they beat Leeds on Sunday.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the difficult game, Azpilicueta insisted his side need to improve quickly.

"We need to do the basics better," he said, as quoted by BBC Sport. "In the last couple of games we have conceded so many goals.

"The two boxes are the key areas. We scored two then conceded two at home. That is hard. Sometimes you need a 1-0 win.

"We have not been as sharp or as fluid as we've been before but we scored to go 2-0 and that should have been enough."

The Spanish international then went on to insist their Champions League spot will be in doubt should they continue to underperform.

"Of course the taste of the game is bad. We are conceding too many goals in the last couple of games which is putting us in a difficult position in the race for the Champions League.

"Other teams are winning and we are not getting as many points as we should. We have to get up together and have a good last few weeks."

