Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'We Need to Get Back to Winning Ways' - Marcos Alonso's Message to Chelsea Ahead of Everton Clash

Author:

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso has spoken out ahead of his side's midweek Premier League clash with Everton on Thursday evening, insisting his team 'need to get back to winning ways'.

The Blues spent a few weeks on top of the league table, before a poor run of results led them to a third place spot behind league rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

The top three sides are now separated by a point either side, with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the helm.

imago1008597915h

Speaking ahead of his side's midweek clash with Everton, Alonso discussed how important it is for his side to get start winning games again.

"There are so many points in one month and it can change a lot so we have to be ready for that," Alonso told the official Chelsea website. "We were top of the table until recently and that’s where we’re aiming to be at the end of the season.

"We need to come back stronger all together and get back to winning ways.

Read More

"The most important thing is to focus on ourselves, do our job and then look at the table at the end of the season."

imago1008583437h

In their last three matches, Thomas Tuchel's boys have conceded eight goals, having only conceded nine in their previous 21 clashes.

This is mainly due to a number of injuries affecting the squad due to their hectic fixture calendar.

"That’s the calendar these days and we have to simply cope with it," Alonso continued. "It’s not perfect for football for me because it becomes more important the physicality than the quality and I don’t think that helps but it is what it is.

"We have to try to manage our recovery with the game time and try to be 100 per cent ready all the time because every game is tough."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008597915h
News

'We Need to Get Back to Winning Ways' - Marcos Alonso's Message to Chelsea Ahead of Everton Clash

28 seconds ago
imago1007434309h
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Romelu Lukaku's Fitness Ahead of Chelsea Clash With Everton

30 minutes ago
imago1008585548h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reassures Fans of 'Trust Between Chelsea And Its Players' Amid Contract Crisis

1 hour ago
imago1008587511h (1)
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Everton: Lukaku Starts Against Former Club as Ziyech Returns to Line-Up

1 hour ago
imago1008585548h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea January Transfer Hint Regarding Unvaccinated Players

2 hours ago
imago1008573188h
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Everton | Premier League

2 hours ago
imago1007587417h (3)
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals When Mateo Kovacic Will Return to Chelsea Action Following COVID-19 Isolation

3 hours ago
imago0028603081h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals 'Close Relationship' With Arsenal Outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

3 hours ago