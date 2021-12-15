'We Need to Get Back to Winning Ways' - Marcos Alonso's Message to Chelsea Ahead of Everton Clash

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso has spoken out ahead of his side's midweek Premier League clash with Everton on Thursday evening, insisting his team 'need to get back to winning ways'.

The Blues spent a few weeks on top of the league table, before a poor run of results led them to a third place spot behind league rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

The top three sides are now separated by a point either side, with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the helm.

Speaking ahead of his side's midweek clash with Everton, Alonso discussed how important it is for his side to get start winning games again.

"There are so many points in one month and it can change a lot so we have to be ready for that," Alonso told the official Chelsea website. "We were top of the table until recently and that’s where we’re aiming to be at the end of the season.

"We need to come back stronger all together and get back to winning ways.

"The most important thing is to focus on ourselves, do our job and then look at the table at the end of the season."

In their last three matches, Thomas Tuchel's boys have conceded eight goals, having only conceded nine in their previous 21 clashes.

This is mainly due to a number of injuries affecting the squad due to their hectic fixture calendar.

"That’s the calendar these days and we have to simply cope with it," Alonso continued. "It’s not perfect for football for me because it becomes more important the physicality than the quality and I don’t think that helps but it is what it is.

"We have to try to manage our recovery with the game time and try to be 100 per cent ready all the time because every game is tough."

