'We Need To Give Him Time And Not Get Over-Excited' - Thomas Tuchel On Cesare Casadei

Chelsea has one of the best academies in the world when it comes to developing players and pushing them into first-team football, to improve that the Blues have brought in 19-year-old Cesare Casadei.

Head of youth development Neil Bath reportedly pushed Chelsea to sign the young Italian midfielder. Casadei is set to train with the Academy to settle him in and then eventually push him on to first-team training.

IMAGO / LaPresse

Speaking with Chelsea FC, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel spoke about the youngster and what is planned for him.

"The academy had reason for it and made a strong point that they wish for reinforcements. We do nothing but trust Neil Bath because why wouldn’t we? He’s one of top leaders of academies in Europe..."

"So if [Neil Bath] says [that he wants a player] we do nothing else but follow his advice and support him because we want to have a strong academy and have players who make it to the first team because this is the mix that makes Chelsea special."

"We need to give him time and not to get over-excited because I think we would not do him a favour. He’s a box-to-box midfielder, very strong with the head, very physical for his age."

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

"But at the moment, it’s important he learns the language, he learns what Chelsea is all about and understands the culture and principles to live and play for Chelsea."

"Then we will try to bring him to first-team training and open the doors for him. Then, in the end, he needs to step through himself."

Casadei will join the academy with Aston Villa youngster Carney Chukwuemeka who was also brought into the club to develop under Bath to eventually break into the Chelsea team.

