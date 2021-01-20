"We need to give our blood and sweat" - Thiago Silva reflects on Leicester defeat

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has given his honest opinion on his side's performance in their 2-0 defeat to Leicester on Tuesday night.

Silva and co. were simply outclassed by the high-flying Foxes and despite dominating possession, the Blues didn't threaten the opposition defence and looked shaky at the back.

"Nobody said it was going to be easy. A lot of effort, determination, courage and dedication is required to win," said Silva in an Instagram post, following the game.

"That’s why we will not give up. Everything happens for a reason. We need to give our blood and sweat. I am convinced we will meet our objectives ! Come on Chelsea!"

The defeat to Brendan Rodgers' side means Chelsea have now lost five out of their last eight league games and have kept just two clean sheets in the process.

Frank Lampard could well be on his way out of Stamford Bridge - he is set to hold crisis talks with the Chelsea board after yet another disappointing defeat, which leaves his side in eighth place in the league table.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube