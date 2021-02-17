"We need to keep it up" - Olivier Giroud not getting carried away despite Chelsea's impressive form

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud believes his side have a lot to work on despite making a positive start to life under Thomas Tuchel.

The 34-year-old was on the scoresheet in the Blues' 2-0 win over Newcastle on Monday night, netting his tenth goal of the campaign.

In his post-match interview, the Frenchman said: "We need to keep it up and carry on like that. We are doing well obviously, and try to play with our game intentions," as quoted by Chelsea.

"The manager [Tuchel] wants us to play in a certain way and we just keep doing it in training and try to do it again in the game."

The win over Steve Bruce's side, Chelsea's fourth in the five league games under the German boss, saw them break into the top four for the first team since December.

"We feel very good, very comfortable on the pitch and have a good understanding, but there is always room for improvement, so we want to carry on doing that," added Giroud.

"It’s good to be in the top four now. We are aiming to stay there and keep going."

Following the win, Giroud delivered his verdict on goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who made it back-to-back clean sheets in the space of days against the Magpies, producing a string of vital saves to keep the door shut.

"I’m happy for him [Arrizabalaga]. He’s stayed focused on his job and committed to what he has to do. Every day at training, he's working hard to be ready when the manager will ask him to play and he played very well I think, like the team," said the striker.

