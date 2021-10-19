'We Need to Prepare Right' - Reece James Sends Message to Chelsea Team Ahead of Malmo Clash

Chelsea's Reece James has spoken on his side's chances in their Champions League clash against Malmo on Wednesday night.

The right-back was on media duties ahead of the game alongside boss Thomas Tuchel on Tuesday.

He made a very short appearance in the win against Brentford on Saturday having just returned from injury, which saw him withdraw from the England squad during the recent international break.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

James commented on Chelsea's chances ahead of the match, which is the West London side's third game of the group this season. He said: "The last few games have been tough. Tomorrow is a Champions League game and they can be tough in football.

"We need to prepare right, it's not going to be an easy game."

The Blues kicked off their Champions League title defence with a 1-0 win at home to Zenit as Romelu Lukaku scored the winner in the second half.

However, their trip to Turin to face Juventus resulted in a 1-0 loss courtesy of Federico Chiesa's goal just 11 seconds after the break, with James not featuring in the travelling squad for that fixture due to injury.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Their opponents are currently bottom of the group having lost their first two games, with Chelsea in second.

James conveyed his thoughts on the Swedish club, adding: "They're a good side.

"It's a home game, hopefully we can get the win and start building momentum."

An appearance for James on Wednesday night would be only his eighth of the season, with his last start coming in the defeat to Manchester City.

