'We Needed a Win' - Mason Mount Delivers Thoughts on Chelsea's 'Massive' Win Over Leeds

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount made it clear that his side's 3-0 win over Leeds on Wednesday evening was pivotal, following a run of bad form that has seen them drop points in recent weeks.

Recent poor results against Manchester United, Wolves and Everton had seen them fall to within just a point of fourth placed Arsenal.

With this win, that saw Mount, Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku all get on the scoresheet, the Blues now go four points clear of their London rivals, who face Tottenham on Thursday.

imago1011939136h

Speaking after the game, Mount insisted the win was pivotal for salvaging their season, which has recently taken a poor turn.

"It was a massive game for both teams," he said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"Not just for them, we needed a win after a few poor results. It was a bounce back game today, looking forward to Saturday now."

He went on to say the following:

"We spoke about how big this week was at the beginning, how it didn't start well with the loss (draw vs Wolves) last Saturday.

imago1011936371h

"We needed to get together as a group, speak as a group and say some truths that needed to be said.

"This was a game we could keep going. We know what's coming up next. It's a massive, massive game. This is a good step towards that."

Chelsea will now turn their attention towards Saturday afternoon's FA Cup final against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, in the hope of avenging their Carabao Cup final loss from three months prior.

imago1011278258h
