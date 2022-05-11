'We Needed to Step Up' - Thomas Tuchel on Importance of Chelsea's Win Over Leeds

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel stressed the importance, in his post-match press conference, of his side's 3-0 win over Leeds, following their recent poor league form.

After dropping points to Manchester United, Everton and Wolves in recent weeks, Chelsea had allowed London rivals, Arsenal, to climb to within a point of the European champions.

Thanks to expertly taken goals from Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku, the Blues claimed all three points at Elland Road on Wednesday.

Speaking at his side's post-match press conference, Tuchel stressed the importance of Chelsea's win on Wednesday, insisting they needed to 'step up' ahead of Saturday's FA Cup final.

"We needed to step up, it was as easy as that," he said, as quoted by football.london. "There were reasons we conceded late goals and equalisers.

"It was nothing new what we did today, but we did our stuff on a higher level and with more focus than in the last few matches."

When asked for his thoughts on the performance, Tuchel praised his side for their perseverance on the day, making it clear that Chelsea deserved the win.

"We understood the game better and better when we were one man up in the second half. We didn't give in. It was a good performance and a deserved win."

Wednesday's win saw Chelsea climb four points clear of Arsenal in the Premier League table with just two games left to play in the season.

