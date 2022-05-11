Skip to main content

'We Needed to Step Up' - Thomas Tuchel on Importance of Chelsea's Win Over Leeds

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel stressed the importance, in his post-match press conference, of his side's 3-0 win over Leeds, following their recent poor league form.

After dropping points to Manchester United, Everton and Wolves in recent weeks, Chelsea had allowed London rivals, Arsenal, to climb to within a point of the European champions.

Thanks to expertly taken goals from Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku, the Blues claimed all three points at Elland Road on Wednesday.

imago1011941255h

Speaking at his side's post-match press conference, Tuchel stressed the importance of Chelsea's win on Wednesday, insisting they needed to 'step up' ahead of Saturday's FA Cup final.

"We needed to step up, it was as easy as that," he said, as quoted by football.london. "There were reasons we conceded late goals and equalisers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It was nothing new what we did today, but we did our stuff on a higher level and with more focus than in the last few matches."

When asked for his thoughts on the performance, Tuchel praised his side for their perseverance on the day, making it clear that Chelsea deserved the win.

imago1011940135h

"We understood the game better and better when we were one man up in the second half. We didn't give in. It was a good performance and a deserved win."

Wednesday's win saw Chelsea climb four points clear of Arsenal in the Premier League table with just two games left to play in the season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011938915h
News

Christian Pulisic Praises Teammates After His 'Great Goal' Against Leeds

By Nick Emms2 minutes ago
imago1011939136h
News

Christian Pulisic Reflects on Chelsea's Victory Over Leeds in Premier League

By Nick Emms18 minutes ago
imago1011936371h
News

Mason Mount Reveals He Loves When Chelsea Travel to Leeds Following 3-0 Win

By Jago Hemming23 minutes ago
imago1011940333h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals He Kept Romelu Lukaku On the Pitch vs Leeds to 'Get His Goal'

By Nick Emms28 minutes ago
imago1011937017h
News

Mason Mount Refuses to Comment on Dan James Red Card as Chelsea Beat Leeds

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011938279h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Update on Mateo Kovacic's Injury in Chelsea's Win Over Leeds

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011941251h
News

Mason Mount Reflects on Chelsea's 3-0 Win Over Leeds Following Recent Poor Form

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011938975h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Leeds United 0-3 Chelsea | Premier League

By Sam Collins1 hour ago