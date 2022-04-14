'We Outplayed Them' - Antonio Rudiger on Chelsea's Narrow Defeat to Real Madrid

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger has provided his honest view on how his side's Champions League clash with Real Madrid played out on Tuesday evening, insisting they 'outplayed' Los Blancos.

The current La Liga leaders won the first leg of the tie 3-1, putting Thomas Tuchel's Blues in a difficult position.

After going up 3-0 however in the second leg, making it look as though they would come back from the first leg defeat, goals from Rodrygo and Karim Benzema sunk Tuchel's boys, knocking them out of the competition.

Speaking after the game, Rudiger offers his thoughts on the tie, revealing he thought his team were the better side, but they made too many mistakes.

"The positive is we didn’t give up," he told Chelsea's official 5th Stand app. "Not many teams can come here and dominate them as we did.

"But the big 'but' is, over the two legs we made these type of mistakes. Against Real Madrid you get punished.

"We were close. I think we dominated them and we outplayed them, we outran them, but at the end of the day it’s little details that we missed.

"We scored three goals, not many can come here and do that.

"For me we outplayed them, we outran them and we did a fantastic match, but if you look at both games we need to win these."

Tuchel's side will now turn their attention to the last knockout competition they find themselves in, as they face Crystal Palace on Easter Sunday in the semi-final of the FA Cup.

