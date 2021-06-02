'We Pictured This Moment' - Chelsea Star Ben Chilwell Delivers Verdict on Champions League Glory

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has hailed his side's desire in their 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday.

The 24-year-old tasted his first piece of silverware at Stamford Bridge in his first season at the club following his £45 million switch from Leicester City last summer.

"We fought so hard. We knew it was going to be a tough game and in the second half, we just fought for our lives," said the England international, as quoted by Chelsea.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

"We pictured this moment and this feeling. It’s just amazing, a dream come true. It’s what I came to Chelsea for."

Chelsea, who made a bright start in Porto, received an early blow clash as veteran defender Thiago Silva limped off with a groin issue and was replaced by 25-year-old Andreas Christensen.

Chilwell added: "Thiago [Silva] going off was obviously not what we wanted, but whoever out of the three CB's has filled in has been brilliant.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"Playing next to Antonio [Rüdiger] has been amazing. He’s been absolutely class since the manager [Tuchel] came in and everyone defended for their lives.

"In the second half, we didn’t play as well as we wanted but who cares. We’ve won the Champions League, so I don’t really care how we played!"

The left-back displayed one of his best performances in a Chelsea shirt as he rose to the challenge against former Leicester teammate Riyad Mahrez.

(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

He added: "We knew their strengths. Obviously Riyad [Mahrez] and Raheem [Sterling] on the wings were potentially going to cause us problems so me and Reece [James] had to be on our game.

"The key was just to get tight and try to be aggressive with them. I was getting very tired as the game went on, but when the tie is up for grabs, it doesn’t really matter!"

