Kai Havertz is relishing playing in another final with Chelsea as they face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday at Wembley.

The 22-year-old, who cost Chelsea in excess of £70 million from Bayer Leverkusen, has earned the status of a big-game player for the Blues since his switch to England.

Havertz netted the only, and deciding goal of the Champions League final last year. He also netted the winner against Palmeiras earlier this month to seal the FIFA Club World Cup, ensuring Chelsea completed the set, winning every club trophy there is to win.

IMAGO / Action Plus

His role on Sunday at Wembley remains unclear after Tuchel refused to confirm whether or not the Germany international continue in attack.

Tuchel said: "If he did enough to justify? It’s a clear yes. Does this mean he needs to start and has to start and will start? No. We will also decide this late.

"It will depend also on how much he played, to what we need, with what characters we want to fill the positions. Did he do enough in the last weeks? Absolutely yes.”

Should Havertz start, he will be ready to lead the charge to clinch glory over Liverpool to seal a third trophy already this season for the current European and World champions.

IMAGO / PA Images

It won't be easy against Jurgen Klopp's side, Havertz is well aware of that, but the attacker is looking forward to Sunday's occasion and hopes Chelsea can show what they are made of to come out victorious.

"You have to enjoy these moments," said Havertz of finals, as quoted by the Daily Star. "When the whole world is watching you while you are taking a penalty in the last minute you are nervous. I was.

"But I really tried to enjoy it. We play football to reach games like these, to play finals. Everyone dreams of playing these games.

"We know also that Liverpool also have a lot of good players - but we also know how to play finals and hopefully we can show that on Sunday as well."

