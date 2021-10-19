'We Play Too Much' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals the Reason for Chelsea's Poor Form

Thomas Tuchel has given his reasoning for Chelsea's poor form ahead of the Blues' UEFA Champions League clash with Malmo.

Chelsea have not been at their best in recent weeks and lost back to back games against Manchester City and Juventus last month.

Speaking on Chelsea's poor form, Tuchel explained why he thinks they are struggling.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He said: "From our players, yeah I think we lack a little bit of form. We lack a bit of enthusiasm in the last percent. One big reason is that we play too much. Not we as the club, but the players. I am a big friend of quality and not quantity. This is the sitaution right now. It is what we are facing. This is nothing new. The next national break is coming, it is coming soon. It will not change. On the opposite, in January or February we have another competition to play in. We can look a bit stiff, a bit harder than it should be

"We are talking about Premier League, the toughest league in the world. There is not shame in having a tight match in Brentford. There is no shame we need a late winner against Southampton. It is important we don't feel ashamed and be too critical of ourselves. We fight through the hard moments. We want to be a team nobody likes to play against.

"Will it ever feel easy? I'm not sure it feels easy for any team in the Premier League."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube