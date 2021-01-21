"We put ourselves in danger" - Edouard Mendy gives verdict on what went wrong against Leicester

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has reflected on Tuesday's 2-0 defeat against Leicester City, following which his side have slipped to eighth place in the league table.

The Blues have lost five of their last eight league outings and are lacking confidence in all areas of the pitch - recently found out and outclassed by Brendan Rodgers' high-flying Foxes.

"We wanted to start well, but we put ourselves in danger from a free-kick we weren’t ready for and then a corner they scored the first goal from," said Mendy, following the defeat, as relayed by Chelsea.

"We knew beforehand they were a team that it is difficult to come back against. We tried, but I think we were dangerous going forward on too few occasions to really worry them."

After a remarkable start to life at Stamford Bridge, clean sheets have dried up for the Senegalese international, who has kept just two shut-outs in his last nine league appearances.

The result has piled further pressure on Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, whose future at Stamford Bridge remains in serious doubt.

The writing could be on the wall for Lampard, but he wasn't ready to admit defeat - he left the decision for the boardroom and hierarchy in west London.

"It intensified for me a while ago," said Lampard on his future, following the Leicester defeat.

"Expectations at this club are high. Right or wrong. When we perform like that it is normal people will ask questions.

"It is not my decision. That is something that will always be there. Some things are always beyond your control. That I can't answer."

The Chelsea boss is due to hold 'crisis talks' with the board following the defeat and a decision on his future is expected to be made soon.

