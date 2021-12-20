'We Should Have Done Better' - Mateo Kovacic Reflects on Chelsea's Draw Against Wolves

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has taken to social media to voice his frustration following his side's disappointing 0-0 draw with Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues were held to a limited number of chances by a strong Wolves defence commanded by Conor Coady.

Despite dominating the statistics in terms of possession, Thomas Tuchel's side weren't able to prove decisive, holding them back from going level on points with Liverpool in second place.

IMAGO / PA Images

After the game, Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic took to Twitter to voice his frustration with the result, insisting that they 'should have done better' on the day.

"We should have done better. Onto the next one," wrote Kovacic.

The Blues' no. eight had been missing from the action in recent weeks following an injury he suffered a hamstring injury, before contracting Covid-19 and being forced to self-isolate for a further 10 days.

Since recovering, his only appearance so far in a Blues jersey was in their weekend clash with Wolves, when he came on in the second half to replace Hakim Ziyech who appeared to be struggling with an injury.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Kovacic was restricted to limited game time by manager Thomas Tuchel, who deemed it 'unfair' to give 90 minutes to both N'Golo Kante and Kovacic, given they had both recently returned from injury.

The west London side were, however, limited in numbers with seven squad members out of action due to a small Covid-19 outbreak that has crippled Tuchel's selection.

Going forward, Thomas Tuchel will have some tough decisions to make ahead of his side's Wednesday evening game against Brentford, as the Blues look to close the gap at the top of the table with Manchester City and Liverpool.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube