'We Spoke Among Ourselves' - Azpilicueta On Squad Togetherness With Tuchel's Arrival at Chelsea

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has revealed how he kept the camaraderie amongst the squad strong following Frank Lampard's departure.

Lampard was dismissed as Blues manager back in January this year, and was soon replaced by German tactician Thomas Tuchel.

Despite Lampard's departure coming as a blow to many, Tuchel made it up to Blues fans by guiding the side to a Champions League trophy.

Speaking to the Sun, Azpilicueta revealed how influential some of the senior players at the club were to maintaining the mood amongst the squad in January.

“We spoke among ourselves," said the Chelsea captain. "We have great senior players like Jorginho and Thiago with great experience, Toni Rudiger . . .

“They are great personalities, leaders. So are the young lads, in their own way, coming through the academy.

“We knew that we could turn the season around and that’s what we did.

“With the staff and manager, we created a very strong group and that was key for me.

“To have a strong group when things are not going well, to be together, to push each other, is very important.”

He went on to explain how Chelsea are a club who can adapt to the change and turn things around quickly.

"Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t," he continued. "They were not good times. We were in a bad position.

“In January we were far from winning the league but we were in the last 16 of the Champions League.

"The new manager arrived with his staff and we tried to get results as we knew we didn’t have a lot of room for mistakes. But we knew that the season wasn’t over.

“Something Chelsea has shown over the years is we win trophies and, even when in a bad moment, we can come back really quick.”

