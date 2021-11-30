'We Trust The Full Squad' - Thomas Tuchel Reassures Chelsea Side Ahead of Busy Fixture Schedule

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has reassured his squad that they have his full confidence ahead of the heavy upcoming fixture schedule.

The Blues have nine fixtures across the month of December, as well as some tough games in the New Year without the likes of Edouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech who have international duties to attend.

Mendy and Ziyech will be representing Senegal and Morocco respectively, meaning they will miss out on the majority of their side's January fixtures.

Mendy (left), Ziyech (right) IMAGO / News Images

Speaking ahead of his side's first of their nine scheduled December fixtures on Wednesday evening against Watford, Tuchel insisted he has full confidence in the squad to make it through the busy period.

"We trust the full squad and it is no secret we need the full squad to overcome weeks like this," he assured the press.

“It is challenging. The good thing is, it was challenging before so we don’t change our routine. We have a very close and tight communication with the fitness and medical department.

"We try to predict the load. We look into the data with where the players are, who is overloaded, chronically overloaded and underloaded and from there we see what we need in the next games.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"We do it step by step. If you look at the schedule too far ahead, you can see that it will be some tough weeks coming.

"It is on the players now to not only be strong in the games and give everything but to take recovery very seriously.

"We have to be in the next weeks very good in recovering and sleeping and taking the right food and right supplements that we can recover well from the games because the games are intense."

