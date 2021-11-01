Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'We Want As Many Goals As Possible' - Chilwell On Recent Chelsea's Mentality Amid Good Form

    Author:

    Ben Chilwell praised his team's recent form on Monday afternoon, after being quizzed about his side's lack of goals from their main strikers.

    The Blues have scored 10 goals in their last two Premier League outings without the help of their two main strikers, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, who remain sidelined due to injuries.

    Chilwell, who plays as a left-back for Chelsea, has scored now in four consecutive Premier League ties, making a record that was previously set by former Blue, Eden Hazard.

    sipa_35707158

    Speaking in a press conference ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Malmo on Tuesday afternoon, Chilwell hailed his team for attacking and defending well together.

    I think we are clicking pretty well anyway at the moment as a team," said Chilwell.

    "The manager tells us a lot as a team we attack together, we defend together.

    Read More

    "He wants defenders to score goals. He wants the attackers to do the defensive side of the job too.

    sipa_35707032

    "That’s what helps us as a team, we are working well on the pitch but also working for the player next to us and working for the team.

    "As a team we are stepping on the pitch, we are hungry every match. We are not happy with 1-0’s, 2-0’s. We want as many goals as possible.

    "Everyone contributes in attack and defence as well.”

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35774695
    News

    'We Want As Many Goals As Possible' - Chilwell On Recent Chelsea Form

    48 seconds ago
    sipa_35836541
    News

    Confirmed: The Chelsea Squad Travelling to Sweden Ahead of Malmö Clash

    10 minutes ago
    sipa_35834539
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Pleased With Chelsea's Approach Despite 'Favourites' Tag in Recent Weeks

    20 minutes ago
    sipa_35836302
    Match Coverage

    Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Malmo: Azpilicueta Returns as Hudson-Odoi Retains Attacking Spot

    16 minutes ago
    sipa_35707158
    News

    Ben Chilwell Over the Moon With Goalscoring Record

    40 minutes ago
    sipa_35836541
    News

    Tuchel Breaks Down Chelsea's System When Addressing Their Goalscoring Versatility

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (49)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Hails Chelsea's Goal Scoring Wing-Backs Chilwell & James

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35774695
    News

    Ben Chilwell Responds to Thomas Tuchel Labelling Him 'Mentally Tired'

    1 hour ago