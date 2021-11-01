'We Want As Many Goals As Possible' - Chilwell On Recent Chelsea Form

Ben Chilwell praised his team's recent form on Monday afternoon, after being quizzed about his side's lack of goals from their main strikers.

The Blues have scored 10 goals in their last two Premier League outings without the help of their two main strikers, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, who remain sidelined due to injuries.

Chilwell, who plays as a left-back for Chelsea, has scored now in four consecutive Premier League ties, making a record that was previously set by former Blue, Eden Hazard.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Speaking in a press conference ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Malmo on Tuesday afternoon, Chilwell hailed his team for attacking and defending well together.

“I think we are clicking pretty well anyway at the moment as a team," said Chilwell.

"The manager tells us a lot as a team we attack together, we defend together.

"He wants defenders to score goals. He wants the attackers to do the defensive side of the job too.

Photo by PA Images/SIPA USA

"That’s what helps us as a team, we are working well on the pitch but also working for the player next to us and working for the team.

"As a team we are stepping on the pitch, we are hungry every match. We are not happy with 1-0’s, 2-0’s. We want as many goals as possible.

"Everyone contributes in attack and defence as well.”

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube