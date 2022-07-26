Skip to main content

‘We Want to Be Role Models’ - Mason Mount on Improving His Game at Chelsea

Chelsea's Mason Mount has talked about becoming a role model for future generations.

Despite being 23-years-old, one of Chelsea's most senior and reliable figures is Mount.

The England international was captaining Thomas Tuchel's side against Charlotte FC in pre-season and with Azpilicueta set to leave, Mount could be one of the candidates to take the armband next season.

Mason Mount Cesar Azpilicueta

In a recent interview, Mount talked about how he is trying to learn from the senior figures in the squad to improve his game.

"I am constantly trying to learn from the likes of Azpi and Jorgi who have been captains of this club, just trying to learn from them and trying to add that to my game," Mount told Chelseafc.com.

Read More

Mason Mount

"Even if you are not someone who leads with the ball and leads on the pitch you have to have that other side as well.

‘We want to be role models to the players that are under-six, under-seven, under-eights, that are coming through looking up to us and what we’ve done over the last couple of years.

"We just have to keep setting a good example and keep working hard because we are still young and we all still have loads more to achieve. That’s our goal and that’s our pathway at the moment."

