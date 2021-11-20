Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
'We Want to Push The Limits' - Tuchel On Chelsea's League Position After Leicester Win

Author:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to his squad and the rest of the league, announcing that his side are here to 'push the limits' this season.

The Blues are coming off a 3-0 win that saw them dominate Leicester City on Saturday afternoon away from home.

The win allowed them to extend their lead at the top of the table, as they look to go into December in the strongest position possible.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel told Chelsea FC that his side are here to 'push the limits' and they are looking to win every game.

"We want to do our thing over and over again to reach our standards and push the limits," said Tuchel. "I'm happy with the way we played today and of course the result. These are the only things we can influence."

The German tactician also told BT Sport that although he was happy with the win, he insists his team can improve.

"I thought we could be more precise and clinical in the first half because we played with such effort, had ball recoveries, found spaces with the ball, and, of course, a third goal would've decided the match almost certainly.

"With a two-goal lead you're comfortable but one deflected goal, set-piece, changes everything.

"I am happy but there is also room for imporvement. The players got full praise after the match and they know when they did a full match.

"It's a huge effort we put into attacking and defending and I'm pleased the team got the win they deserved."

